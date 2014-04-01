By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS) with Down Post for for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; counterweight kit.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-100 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP60/70. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor.
Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: DR-0026-28 Kit Includes: 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm (for FabiusGS) with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
Additional mounting solution for FabiusGS Anesthesia Machine
To Mount the AGM to the top of the FabiusGS Anesthesia Machine, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit:
GCX p/n: HP-0106-80
AGM Horizontal Channel Mount; GCX p/n: DR-0026-99
Anesthesia Machine Counterweight.
