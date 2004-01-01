- Philips Sonalleve MR-HIFU for bone metastasis

Philips Sonalleve MR-HIFU is an exciting new therapy platform that extends your options for alleviating the suffering of cancer patients. It enables you to perform non-invasive palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.
Уебсайтът е предназначен само за хора, които използват медицински изделия като професионалисти, хора, действащи за здравни организации или организации, търгуващи по занятие с медицински изделия.
Вие сте човек, който отговаря на горните критерии ?