Philips sector array transesophageal transducer with an 8 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW doppler, color doppler, XRES, harmonic imaging and M-mode.
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Broadband technology
8 - 3 MHz frequency range
Sector array type
Clinical image gallery
S8-3t Adult 2D LAA
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
32
Frequency range
8-3 MHz
Array Type
Sector
Field of view
90°
Applications
Pediatric and adult TEE applications: patients > 2.5 kb (5.5 lb)
Biopsy capable
No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.