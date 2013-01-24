Термини за търсене
Program features and services
Clinical program management
Experience and workflow design
Peer benchmarking
Advanced algorithms
Implementation services
Training and support
The eICU program can help reform your organization's clinical model with centralized, remote surveillance by skilled professionals; proprietary algorithms and clinical decision support, enabling proactive care delivery.
Philips modular approach to enterprise telehealth enables health systems to transition to a telehealth care delivery model and scale their programs using an implementation plan and pace that works for their specific needs.
For lower-capacity health systems and hospitals (those with fewer than 50 ICU beds), it may not be possible to implement a complete enterprise telehealth program in-house. Philips recognizes this and facilitates access to an extensive range of telehealth capabilities by connecting you with an eICU program provider through our eICU Outreach Program. By partnering with an existing Philips eICU program, organizations can have their critical care beds monitored and realize the clinical benefits of an eICU program with minimal investment.
General mortality
Patients receiving critiical care from a hospital with Philips elCU were 16% more likely to survive the ICU
General floor length of stay
Patients receiving critical care from a hospital with Philips elCU discharged ICU 15% faster
Philips eICU Research Institute (eRI) was established by Philips as a platform to advance the knowledge of critical care. The ERI database is a repository of anonymous data donated by member institutions and is instrumental in product development as well as a key enabler for critical research in the intensive care field.
