Azurion 5 C20 & Azurion 5 F20 Image-guided therapy system

Azurion 5 C20 & Azurion 5 F20

Image-guided therapy system

Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.

  • 1. IMV ServiceTrak 2018 X-ray Cardiovascular Systems.
  • 2. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
  • 3. The related tests were performed by three users with different background and experience level. The test timings were performed using a frontal plane of an Azurion biplane R2.1 system (FD20/15N, STM-1713 (Dick Bruna), location QL-1).

