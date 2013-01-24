eCareCoordinator

Термини за търсене
To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth programs click below.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Patient and population management
Patient communication and engagement
Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise
Empower patients to self-care
Bridge language divides
Tailor care plans
Report on effectiveness
Integrate with the enterprise
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand