Augusta University (AU) Health was looking for a technology solution to help provide fast access to data and tools from different systems in a more holistic manner.
AU Health and Philips entered into an industry-defining partnership in 2013. The goal – to support AU Health’s clinical growth, increase patient throughput, improve operational performance, and reduce costs. One area of focus was to design, create and implement an integrated radiology workflow to help manage a complex IT environment and support system availability.