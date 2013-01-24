начална страница
Philips – щракнете тук, за да отидете до началната страница

Термини за търсене

Cardiology
Interventional Cardiologists performing percutaneous coronary intervention with Azurion and IntraSight

Clinical efficiency in coronary artery disease care

 

Combine confidence and speed in diagnosis with efficient and effective treatment to improve outcomes for your patients.

Assessing a patient quickly, yet accurately, and deliver effective treatment efficiently is essential.

 

For the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease, you are constantly striving to optimize the clinical pathway. This requires solutions that helps you assess patient risks correctly, select the right treatment path for each patient and help deliver effective, efficient treatment in interventional procedures. With clinical efficiency in coronary artery disease care, we offer integrated solutions that work together to help deliver robust clinical results along with connected workflows to drive departmental efficiency.

Coronary artery disease today

 

With the high prevalence of coronary artery disease, a growing number of patients require care. To ensure patients receive high quality of care in an effective and efficient manner, it becomes increasingly important to help optimize the care pathway. We segmented in two phases. The diagnostic phase, in which we are committed to identify those patients that will benefit from having a stent placed and the second phase, where for those selected patients a PCI can be performed effectively and efficiently.
CAT scan machine

Confidence and speed
for definitive diagnosis

Read more
CAT scan machine icon

Effective and efficient
interventional procedure

Read more

Challenges you face in diagnosis

Costly retesting
Due to non-invasive diagnostic exams with suboptimal images.1

Better patient risk stratification
40% of diagnostic angiographies are followed by PCI. 60% are not.2

Immediate access
Difficult to get immediate access to tools, images and reporting for multimodality diagnosis.

Solutions icon

The solution you need

 

When a patient shows symptoms of CAD, you need a solution that enables you to deliver quick, confident diagnosis by:

 

  • Reducing examination time with robust, automated assessments
  • Ensuring precise insights from the first scan
  • Providing immediate and easy access of diagnosis to the interventionalist

Philips clinical efficiency solutions

 

Bring confidence and speed to the diagnostic pathway, using EPIQ CVx seamlessly connected to the Cardiac PACS, TOMTEC-ARENA and Intellispace Cardiovascular.
Clinician performing 2D assessment of the heart with EPIQ CVXi

EPIQ CVx

Advanced capabilities including automated applications for 2D assessment of the heart, as well as robust 3D right ventricle volume and ejection fraction measurements, making accurate exams faster.
Imaging cardiologist using TOMTEC

TOMTEC-ARENA

The single-seat workstation solution integrates with EPIQ to effectively harness clinical information from cardiovascular imaging with off-cart review, rendering and advanced quantification in 2D and 3D imaging modes.
Cardiologist Clinician using Philips Intellispace Cardiovascular

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

Delivers seamless access to images and information anytime, virtually anywhere,* for the entire care team through the integrated advanced analytics platform.
Bring confidence and speed to the diagnostic pathway, using Spectral CT, seamlessly connected to Intellispace Portal.
Imaging cardiologist using Spectral CT for CAD diagnosis

Spectral CT

Spectral CT supports diagnostic confidence in a single scan by providing spectral results for every patient, with no additional workflow steps.
Physicians using IntelliSpace Portal for automatic analysis

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal 12 offers CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis, with automatic extraction and visualization of the coronary tree, as well as enhanced automatic labeling of the different coronary segments.

If your organization is struggling with one of these challenges, reach out to start a conversation.

Contact us

Solutions offering efficient, effective treatment execution

Spectral ct icon
Spectral CT
Advanced visualization
Advanced visualization solution
Cardiovascular ultrasound icon
Cardiovascular ultrasound system
Multimodality image and information management icon
Multimodality image and information management
Multimodality imaging and analysis solutions
Multimodality imaging and analysis solutions

Challenges you face in treatment

More patients
with complex disease or classified high-risk are becoming eligible for minimally-invasive cardiac procedures.3

Data
in the pre-procedure and intra-procedure are not consistently and meaningfully connected, hindering optimal treatment planning and prediction.4

Solutions icon

The solution you need

 

Once a patient arrives at the cath lab, you need a solution that enables efficient, effective procedures by:

 

  • Increasing confidence in treatment selection
  • Reducing procedure time, even in complex cases
  • Providing comprehensive clinical insights

Philips clinical efficiency solutions

 

Bring more efficiency and effectiveness to the procedure, using the PCI integrated clinical efficiency solution.

Clinician using Philips coronary roadmap for CAD intervention

Systems with dynamic coronary roadmap

Azurion provides the ability to treat one more patient per day, reducing procedure time by 17%6 with optimized workflow options in interventional therapy and clinical software. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice.
Interventional cardiologists using Philips Intrasight

IntraSight interventional applications workspace

IntraSight provides more clinical insights with seamless integration of physiology, IVUS and co-registration tools that improve patient health outcomes. Imaging offers advanced visualization that enables you to tailor your treatment for every patient.
Advanced patient monitoring with Philips Intellivue

Interventional Hemodynamic system with IntelliVue X3

The interventional Hemodynamic system brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integrated with the market leading IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, this unique combination enables continuous patient monitoring before, during and after the procedure.
Philips inteventional apllications platform

OmniWire

OmniWire combines a unique solid core workhorse design with iFR proven outcomes and iFR Co-registration compatibility, making it easy to use physiology throughout complex cases. 
Cardiologist performing inteventional procedure

Xper IM

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) streamlines your workflow by integrating clinical systems, and administrative functions, so you can access information when and where it is needed.
Physician using Philips advanced analytics platform

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

Delivers seamless access to images and information anytime, virtually anywhere,* for the entire care team through the integrated advanced analytics platform.

If your organization is struggling with one of these challenges, reach out to start a conversation.

Contact us

Solutions offering effective and efficient treatment execution

Interventional x-ray icon
Image guided therapy
Interventional applications platform icon
Interventional applications platform
Interventioanl applications platform icon
Intravascular ultrasound
Physiology icon
Physiology
Hemodynamic monitoring icon
Hemodynamic monitoring
Interventional applications platform icon
Multimodality image and information management
Interventional applications platform icon
Cardiovascular workflow system
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Какво означава това?
Philips цени и уважава поверителността на своите клиенти. Можете да оттеглите своите разрешения по всяко време. За повече информация, моля, прочетете Политиката за поверителност на Philips.

1. MARKET INSIGHTS  Interventional Cardiology Devices, DRG, United States, 2020. 39% of diagnostic angiographies are followed by PCI. 61% are not; Diagnosis of patients with angina and non-obstructive coronary disease in the catheter laboratory Rahman H., Corcoran D., Aetesam-Ur-Rahman M., Hoole S.P., Berry C., Perera D. Heart 2019 105:20 (1536-1542)

2. Doukky R, Diemer G, Medina A, Winchester DE, Murthy VL, Phillips LM, Flood K, Giering L, Hearn G, Schwartz RG, Russell R, Wolinsky D. Promoting appropriate use of cardiac imaging: no longer an academic exercise.Ann Intern Med. 2017; 166:438–440. doi: 10.7326/M16-2673; Rajiah, P., Abbara, S., & Halliburton, S. S. (2017). Spectral detector CT for cardiovascular applications. Diagnostic and interventional radiology (Ankara, Turkey), 23(3), 187–193. https://doi.org/10.5152/dir.2016.16255

3. There is a shift towards more complex PCI and relatively more acute coronary syndrome (ACS) procedures. Furthermore, more high risk patients are entering the lab with more co-morbidities as well. EuroIntervention 2020;16:536-537. DOI: 10.4244/EIJV16I7A1005. Medscape Cardiologist Compensation Report 2019

4.  When an occluded blood vessel that requires treatment is identified, a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is a therapeutic procedure that can be utilized to treat the vessel. A PCI includes angioplasty and positioning a stent across the stenosis to open the vessel. Clinicians conventionally rely on angiography and physiologic measurements of pressure and/or flow, which are not meaningfully connected, to plan a therapeutic intervention. Planning the therapeutic intervention can include selecting various parameters related to the stent, such as positioning, length, diameter, etc. While the collected external cardiac test data, intravascular imaging data, and/or physiologic data can help in planning the therapeutic intervention, their efficacy is limited by the fact they exist as separate tests. For example, clinicians are unable to easily visualize where in the blood vessel the data was collected. Further, physiologic data and external cardiac test data are not integrated in a meaningful way that would allow a clinician to assess the effect of a PCI on, e.g., blood flow to the myocardium. Data on file. Tochterman et al. (2015) - Devices, Systems, and Methods for Vessel Assessment.

5. Reducing procedure time by 17%, with the ability to treat 1 more patient per day with optimized workflow options in image guided therapy and clinical software (Azurion - Philips Azurion Simulation Study 2016 - 12NC 452299123041 - FEB 2017). Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

 

* It’s the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for Intellispace Cardiovascular are met.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand