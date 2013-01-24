Elaine Fong

|
Elaine is the Administrative Assistant to the U.S.-based Philips Ventures team. She joined Philips in 2014.
|
|
Previously, Elaine was an administrative assistant at Genzyme based in Cambridge. She has held other administrative roles within the banking, finance and mortgage industries. Elaine holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Boston College.
We all contribute in different ways, but collectively the common goal is the same — providing the best in healthcare for patients.”