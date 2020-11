Philips solutions powered by HSDP



Philips provides a wealth of experience connecting devices, data, settings and people to create solutions that make care more precise, proactive, predictive and personalized. Let us put this experience to work for you. Our HSDP will help you host, build and deploy solutions in the healthcare Cloud. It connects devices, aggregates clinical and consumer data for easy consumption and shares and stores patient data to support analysis that makes data actionable.