November 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story
Tokyo Sports & Orthopaedic Clinic faced several challenges when selecting a new MRI system, primarily due to the clinic's central Tokyo location. The objective was to install the MRI within an already established mixed-use building, with the preference being to place it in the basement. However, the installation presented a hurdle in the form of a quench pipe requirement. The issue found resolution in the Philips BlueSeal system, as it eliminates the need for a quench pipe.
The possibility of an installation without the need of a vent pipe or helium refills helped in finding a more central location in the city.
Dr. Hiroyuki Sugaya
Orthopaedic surgeon, Tokyo Sports & Orthopaedic Clinic
