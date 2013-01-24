Affordable innovation
around the world
Comprehensive and cost effective healthcare delivery
By using Philips equipment,
we are upgrading our quality of healthcare system that we can provide better, cost effective, healthcare delivery to our patients.”
Dr. Sann Hhting Aung
Our hospital is famous for orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, urosurgery and diabetology. We also have centers like Endoscopy Center, Bahosi Urology Center, Bahosi Oncology Center, Bahosi Dialysis Center, and Bahosi Fertility Center.
Our mission is to provide a comprehensive, cost-effective, healthcare delivery system for the convenience of our patients, a wide range of services are made easily accessible within the complex, making it a one-stop hospital.
“These monitors play an important role to identify patient critical illness, without them, we cannot interpret emergency situations easily"
Wah Wah Hlaing
Bahosi Hospital nurse
“The Philips solution is more user-friendly than the other system because they are easy and quick to learn, and easy and simple to use. It also has an intuitive design and we can look easily at parameters with different colors”
Wah Wah Hlaing
Bahosi Hospital nurse
“We’ve saved a lot of lives using the defibrillator and I can share one experience with you. There was a female patient whose heart rate was about 200 and above. When that happened, all the audio and visual alarms went off so we ran to the patient and checked her BP. When we did, we saw that the pressure had gone down, her heart rate was too fast, and the waveform indicated a VT run. By then, we called the doctor on standby and used the defibrillator on her and she survived!”
Wah Wah Hlaing
Bahosi Hospital nurse
Hardware
Screen size
10”/12”/15” Widescreen
Touchscreen
Yes (Optional for some models)
Remote display
|
Yes
Weight
3.3kg/5.0kg/6.7kg
Alarm indicator
Visual LED on the front
USB
2
Clinical Decision Support
Multi-Alert Event Review
Yes
Measurements
CO2
Yes
Temp
Yes
IBP
Yes
ECG
Yes