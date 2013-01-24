Доставчици на услуги

Работим с трети страни доставчици на услуги, за да ни помогнат да извършваме, предоставяме, подобряваме, разбираме, персонализираме, поддържаме и предлагаме на пазара услугите си.

Може да споделяме личните Ви данни със следните доставчици на услуги:

Доставчици на ИТ и облачни услуги

Тези доставчици на услуги ни доставят необходимия хардуер, софтуер, мрежово свързване, съхранение, услуги за трансакция и/или свързани технологии, необходими за работата на приложението или за предоставяне на услугите.

Плащане

Работим с WorldPay – доставчик на услуга, която борави с и обработва Вашите финансови данни във връзка с функциите за плащане в това приложение, включително магазини за приложения или други трети страни, обработващи Вашето плащане.

Philips изисква от своите доставчици на услуги да осигурят адекватно ниво на защита на личните Ви данни, съответстващо на нивото на защита, което ние осигуряваме. Изискваме от нашите доставчици на услуги да обработват личните Ви данни само в съответствие с нашите инструкции и само за конкретните цели, споменати по-горе, да имат достъп в минимална степен до данните, от които се нуждаят за доставяне на конкретна услуга и за защита на сигурността на личните Ви данни.

Други трети страни

Philips може да работи също с трети страни, които обработват личните Ви данни за собствени цели. Ако Philips сподели личните Ви данни с трети страни, които използват личните Ви данни за собствени цели, Philips непременно ще Ви информира и ще получи съгласието Ви в съответствие с приложимите закони, преди да започне споделянето на личните Ви данни. В такъв случай, моля, прочетете внимателно известията им относно поверителността, тъй като те ще Ви информират за практиките за поверителност, включително какъв вид лични данни събират тези страни, как ги използват, обработва и защитават.

Philips понякога продава бизнес подразделение или част от бизнес подразделение на друго дружество. Такова прехвърляне на собственост може да включва прехвърлянето на личните Ви данни, директно свързани с това бизнес подразделение, на закупуващото дружество. Всичките ни права и задължения по нашето известие относно поверителността могат свободно да се възложат от Philips на всеки от нашите филиали във връзка със сливане, придобиване, реконструиране или продажба на активи или по силата на закона или по друг начин, и можем да прехвърляме личните Ви данни на нашите филиали, дружества правоприемници или нов собственик

По Ваша заявка може да споделим личните Ви данни със следните трети страни:

Delta Dental (само за САЩ).

ONVZ (само за Нидерландия) .

. Amazon (ако Amazon DRS е наличен за Вашата държава – вижте повече подробности по-долу).



Тези трети страни може да Ви предоставят свои собствени услуги. Може да споделим личните Ви данни с тези трети страни по Ваша заявка и/или в съответствие с приложимите закони.



We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).