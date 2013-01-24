 Известие относно поверителността на Philips Sonicare

 

Настоящото известие относно поверителността е актуализирано за последно на [25]-ти юли 2019 г.

Philips Sonicare („Приложението“) съветва потребителите от цял свят как да подобрят навиците си за четкане на зъбите и устна хигиена („Услуги“). Приложението използва лични данни, събрани или обработвани от свързаните четки за зъби Philips Sonicare („Устройства“) и/или Приложението.

 

Целта на настоящото известие относно поверителността е да Ви помогне да разберете нашите практики за поверителност, когато използвате услугите, включително какви данни събираме, защо ги събираме и как боравим с тях, както и личните Ви права. Настоящото известие относно поверителността се отнася до лични данни, събрани или обработвани от свързаните устройства и/или от приложението, които данни се контролират от или са под управлението на Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC или негови филиали или подразделения („Philips“, „нашите“, „ние“ или „нас“).

 

Моля, прочетете също нашата бележка за бисквитки и нашите условия за ползване, които описват при кои условия ползвате нашите услуги..

Какви лични данни се събират и с какви цели  


Получаваме или събираме лични данни, както е описано подробно по-долу, когато предоставяме нашите Услуги, включително когато осъществявате достъп, изтегляте и инсталирате Приложението. 
account data

Чувствителни лични данни

Събираме следните данни за устната хигиена:


  • Данните за четкането на Вашето устройство, включително хигиенните Ви навици, информация за сесиите и данни за сензора, като режим, позиция, движение и натиск на четката.

  • Целите Ви за четкане на зъби и други навици/действия за устна хигиена (като почистване с конец и изплакване), отговорите Ви на нашата „Страница за персонализиране“ във „Въпросник за включване“ и „Зоната за фокусиране“ (като например натрупването на плака по зъбите Ви, зони на кървене, оголване на венците и потенциални кариеси) и мястото, където започвате да четкате зъбите си (т.е. мястото в устата, където искате да започнете да четкате).

    Събираме тези данни, за да Ви предоставяме услугите, включително обратна връзка и насоки в реално време, докато четкате, да Ви дадем персонализирана програма за незабавни действия за пропуснатите участъци, да проследяваме ефективността на главата на четката, да Ви предупредим кога да смените главата на четката и да Ви изпращаме напомняния за използване на вода за уста или за почистване на езика. Също така събираме данни за устната хигиена, за да разработваме нови продукти и услуги за Вас.  

    Когато искате да получавате препоръки за продукти на Philips в приложението, обработваме данните Ви за устната хигиена, за да Ви препоръчаме продукти и да Ви помогнем да постигнете по-добри резултати.

    Преди да събираме чувствителни данни ще Ви информираме и ще поискаме изричното Ви съгласие в съответствие с Член 9.2.a. от Регламент (ЕС) 2016/679. Освен описаното по-горе Ви молим да не ни изпращате или разкривате чувствителни лични данни (напр. номера на социални осигуровки, информация, свързана с расов или етнически произход, политически възгледи, религиозни, философски или други убеждения, здраве, сексуален живот или сексуална ориентация или генетични характеристики, криминално минало или членство в професионални съюзи) във или чрез приложението или по друг начин.
Данни за акаунта

Събираме личните Ви данни, когато създавате акаунт. Можете да влезете в приложението чрез акаунт в MyPhilips или като използвате профила си в социалните мрежи. Личните данни, които събираме, могат да включват вашето име, имейл адрес, държава, език и парола. За потребителите от Китай събираме телефонните номера на потребителите.
 

  • Ако изберете да влезете чрез социални мрежи, личните данни, които събираме, може да включват основния Ви обществен профил (напр. снимка на профила, идентификатор, пол, URL адрес на профила, рожден ден, начална страница и местоположение) и имейл.  В този случай Вашият доставчик на социални медии може да събира информация за това, че използвате приложението и че влизате с данните за профила си в социалните медии. Моля, прочетете внимателно известието относно поверителността на Вашия доставчик на социални медии (напр. Facebook, Google), за да се информирате за практиките за поверителност, включително какъв вид лични данни събират тези страни и как ги използват, обработват и защитават.


  • Събраните лични данни се използват за създаване и управление на акаунта. Можете да използвате акаунта си за безопасно влизане в приложението. Ако създадете акаунт в MyPhilips за влизане в приложението, ще Ви изпратим приветстващ имейл, за да потвърдим потребителското име и паролата, да комуникираме с Вас в отговор на запитванията Ви, да Ви изпращаме известия само за услугите или за комуникация за директен маркетинг, ако сте избрали тази опция. Можете също да използвате акаунта в MyPhilips, за да поръчате продукт или услуга на Philips, да участвате в промоция или игра, да участвате в дейност в социални мрежи, свързана с промоция на Philips (например да кликнете върху „Харесвам“ или „Споделяне“) и да участвате в изпитване на продукти или проучвания.

    Тъй като използваме данните от Вашия акаунт за предоставяне на услугите, смятаме тази обработка за необходима за изпълнението на договор, в който Вие сте страна, и за законна съгласно Член 6.1. (б) от Регламент (ЕС) 2016/679.
Data filled in by you

Данни за Устройството

Може да събираме специфични за устройството данни, когато инсталирате, осъществявате достъп или използвате устройството, включително Вашия уникален за потребителя номер на устройството. 

 

Приложението също така записва (i) времето на употреба и нивото на батерията на устройството Ви и (ii) вида и продължителността на живота на главата на четката за зъби. 

 

Използваме тези данни за свързване на устройството Ви с приложението, за проследяване на ефективността на главата на четката за зъби и за да Ви предупредим кога да смените главата.


Тъй като данните за Вашето/ите устройство/а се обработват само за целите на услугите, смятаме тази обработка за необходима за изпълнението на договор, по който Вие сте страна, и който е законен съгласно Член 6.1.(б) от Регламент (ЕС) 2016/679.

Cookies

„Бисквитки“

В някои държави използваме „бисквитки“, етикети или подобни технологии („Бисквитки“), за да извършваме, предоставяме, подобряваме, разбираме и персонализираме услугите си. „Бисквитките“ ни позволяват да разпознаем мобилното Ви устройство и да съберем личните Ви данни, включително уникалния за потребителя номер на устройството, IP адреса, типа на браузъра за мобилен интернет или операционната система, които използвате, сесията и данните за употреба или свързана с услугите информация за ефективност, което е информация за употребата на приложението от Вас.

 

Преди да използваме „бисквитки“, ще поискаме съгласието Ви.  За допълнителна информация относно използването на „бисквитки“ в това приложение, моля, прочетете нашите „Известия за „бисквитки“, които ще намерите в раздела „Поверителност“ на приложението.

Location data

Информация за трансакции

Ако заплащате за нашите услуги, може да получим информация и потвърждения, като документи за заплащане, включително от магазини за приложения или от трети страни, обработващи Вашето плащане.

Поддръжка за клиента

Когато Ви е необходима поддръжка за клиента, може да поискаме да ни предоставите информация, свързана с употребата на услугите ни от Ваша страна, включително взаимодействието Ви с Philips и как да се свържем с Вас, за да Ви предоставим необходимата поддръжка. Извършваме и предоставяме нашите услуги, включително поддръжка за клиента, и подобряваме, коригираме и персонализираме нашите услуги. Освен това използваме информацията Ви, за да Ви отговорим, когато се свържете с нас.

 

Смятаме обработката на данни за поддръжка за клиента за необходима за изпълнението на договор, по който Вие сте страна, и законна съгласно Член 6.1.(б) от Регламент (ЕС) 2016/679.
Combined data

Комбинирани данни 

Може да използваме личните Ви данни, включително данните за акаунта и „бисквитките“, с данните, събрани по време на взаимодействието ни с Вас и употребата на цифрови канали на Philips, като социални мрежи, уебсайтове, имейли и приложения и свързани продукти, включително Вашия IP адрес, „бисквитки“, информация за мобилното устройство, комуникации, върху които кликвате или докосвате, подробна информация за местоположение и уебсайтове, които посещавате.

 

Използваме Вашите комбинирани данни за подобряване на съдържанието, функционалността и използваемостта на приложението, устройството/ата и услугите, както и за разработване на нови продукти и услуги. В този случай считаме, че обработката на комбинирани данни се базира на законно обоснован интерес на Philips и е законна съгласно Член 6.1. (е) от Регламент (ЕС) 2016/679.  Преди да обработваме чувствителни данни за посочените в настоящия раздел цели, ще Ви информираме и ще поискаме изричното Ви съгласие в съответствие с Член 9.2.a. от Регламент (ЕС) 2016/679.  Възможно е да обединим Вашите комбинирани данни, като премахваме отделните лични данни, за да създаваме публикации, презентации, отчети или други (маркетингови) комуникации, които може да използваме както за вътрешни, така и за външни цели.


Ако изберете да получавате промоционални комуникации за продукти, услуги, събития и промоции на Philips, които може да са приложими за Вас въз основа на предпочитанията Ви и онлайн поведението Ви, може да Ви изпращаме маркетингови и промоционални съобщения по имейл, телефон или други цифрови канали като мобилни приложения и социални мрежи. За да можем да съобразим съобщенията си с Вашите предпочитания и поведение и да Ви предоставим по-уместна информация и личен опит, може да анализираме Вашите комбинирани данни.   Преди да Ви изпратим промоционални съобщения, ще поискаме Вашето съгласие.   

Разрешения

Когато Приложението се нуждае от разрешение за достъп до сензорите на мобилното Ви устройство (напр. камера, Wi-Fi, географско местоположение или Bluetooth) или други данни (напр. снимки, график или контакти) за целите на Услугите, ще поискаме съгласието Ви.


  • Bluetooth.  Приложението се нуждае от Bluetooth свързаност, за да свърже устройството с приложението. По всяко време можете да блокирате Bluetooth свързаността чрез настройките на мобилното си устройство.  

  • Местоположение. За операционните системи Android е необходимо грубо географско местоположение за свързване към устройството Ви. 

     За операционните системи iOS е необходимо географско местоположение, за да разпознаваме кога приложението и устройството са наблизо. Имайте предвид, че Philips няма да обработва тези данни по никакъв повод.  Данните ще се съхраняват в приложението на Вашето мобилно устройство, до което Philips няма да има достъп. Ако изтриете профила си и/или приложението, данните ще бъдат изтрити от мобилното устройството.

    По всяко време можете да блокирате събирането на информация за географско местоположение чрез настройките на мобилното си устройство.  

  • Файлове. Приложението изисква достъп до файловете на мобилното устройство за съхранение на езиковите конфигурации и други файлове, които приложението използва, за да работи (напр. графики, медийни файлове или други големи програмни активи). Ако изтриете приложението, данните ще бъдат изтрити от мобилното Ви устройство.

  • Понякога разрешението е техническа предпоставка за операционната система на мобилното Ви устройство. В такъв случай приложението може да поиска разрешението Ви за достъп до такива сензори или данни. Но няма да събираме такива данни, освен ако не е необходимо за предоставяне на услугите и само след като сте дали съгласието си.
Third parties

С кого се споделят Личните данни?


Philips може да разкрива лични данни на трети страни доставчици на услуги, бизнес партньори или други трети страни в съответствие с настоящото известието относно поверителността и/или приложимия закон.

Доставчици на услуги

Работим с трети страни доставчици на услуги, за да ни помогнат да извършваме, предоставяме, подобряваме, разбираме, персонализираме, поддържаме и предлагаме на пазара услугите си.

 

Може да споделяме личните Ви данни със следните доставчици на услуги:

 

  •  Доставчици на ИТ и облачни услуги

Тези доставчици на услуги ни доставят необходимия хардуер, софтуер, мрежово свързване, съхранение, услуги за трансакция и/или свързани технологии, необходими за работата на приложението или за предоставяне на услугите.

 

  • Плащане

Работим с WorldPay – доставчик на услуга, която борави с и обработва Вашите финансови данни във връзка с функциите за плащане в това приложение, включително магазини за приложения или други трети страни, обработващи Вашето плащане.

 

Philips изисква от своите доставчици на услуги да осигурят адекватно ниво на защита на личните Ви данни, съответстващо на нивото на защита, което ние осигуряваме. Изискваме от нашите доставчици на услуги да обработват личните Ви данни само в съответствие с нашите инструкции и само за конкретните цели, споменати по-горе, да имат достъп в минимална степен до данните, от които се нуждаят за доставяне на конкретна услуга и за защита на сигурността на личните Ви данни.

 

Други трети страни

Philips може да работи също с трети страни, които обработват личните Ви данни за собствени цели. Ако Philips сподели личните Ви данни с трети страни, които използват личните Ви данни за собствени цели, Philips непременно ще Ви информира и ще получи съгласието Ви в съответствие с приложимите закони, преди да започне споделянето на личните Ви данни. В такъв случай, моля, прочетете внимателно известията им относно поверителността, тъй като те ще Ви информират за практиките за поверителност, включително какъв вид лични данни събират тези страни, как ги използват, обработва и защитават.

 

Philips понякога продава бизнес подразделение или част от бизнес подразделение на друго дружество. Такова прехвърляне на собственост може да включва прехвърлянето на личните Ви данни, директно свързани с това бизнес подразделение, на закупуващото дружество. Всичките ни права и задължения по нашето известие относно поверителността могат свободно да се възложат от Philips на всеки от нашите филиали във връзка със сливане, придобиване, реконструиране или продажба на активи или по силата на закона или по друг начин, и можем да прехвърляме личните Ви данни на нашите филиали, дружества правоприемници или нов собственик

 

По Ваша заявка може да споделим личните Ви данни със следните трети страни:

  • Delta Dental (само за САЩ).
  • ONVZ (само за Нидерландия).
  • Amazon (ако Amazon DRS е наличен за Вашата държава – вижте повече подробности по-долу). 

    Тези трети страни може да Ви предоставят свои собствени услуги. Може да споделим личните Ви данни с тези трети страни по Ваша заявка и/или в съответствие с приложимите закони.

Third parties

Amazon Dash Replenishment Services

В някои държави поддържаме нашите услуги BrushSync Reorder („BrushSync“). Когато се абонирате за BrushSync, приложението ще поръчва автоматично вместо Вас глави на четката за зъби чрез услугите Dash Replenishment Service („DRS“) на Amazon. За тези цели трябва да влезете в акаунта си в Amazon и Amazon ще Ви предостави услугите си. Моля, прочетете общите условия и известието относно поверителността на Amazon, тъй като те ще Ви информират относно практиките за поверителност, включително какъв вид лични данни се събират и как се използват и защитават.


Когато създавате абонамент за BrushSync, споделяме следните данни с Amazon: серийният номер на устройството, моделът (hx номерът) на устройството и кога е време за поръчване на нова глава на четката за зъби („данни на BrushSync“).  За да проследим Вашия абонамент, съхраняваме Вашия идентификатор на клиент на Amazon. Ако прекратите абонамента си за BrushSync, ще изтрием този идентификатор на клиент.  По всяко време можете (i) временно да спрете или промените поръчките с помощта на „Настройки за повторни поръчки“ на страницата „Моята глава на четка за зъби“ в приложението и/или (ii) да отмените коя да е поръчка чрез Amazon.

 

Тъй като Вашите данни за BrushSync и Вашият Идентификатор за клиент на Amazon се обработват само за горепосочените цели, когато се абонирате за BrushSync, считаме тази обработка за необходима за изпълнението на договор, по който Вие сте страна, и който е законен съгласно Член 6.1.(б) от Регламент (ЕС) 2016/679.

Трансгранично прехвърляне

Личните Ви данни може да се съхраняват и обработват в която и да е държава, където имаме съоръжения, или в която сме ангажирали доставчици на услуги, и като използвате услугите, потвърждавате прехвърлянето (ако има такова) на информация към държави извън държавата Ви на местопребиваване, които могат да имат правила за защита на данните, различни от тези във Вашата държава. При някои обстоятелства съдилищата, правоприлагащите органи, регулаторните органи или органите за защита в тези държави могат да имат право на достъп до личните Ви данни.


Ако се намирате в Европейската икономическа зона, личните Ви данни може да се прехвърлят към наши филиали или доставчици на услуги, намиращи се в държави извън ЕИЗ, които са признати от Европейската комисия като осигуряващи адекватно ниво на защита на личните данни съгласно стандартите на ЕИЗ (пълният списък на тези държави е наличен тук http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). За прехвърляния от държави в ЕИЗ към държави, които не се считат за адекватни от Европейската комисия, като САЩ, сме взели адекватни мерки, като например нашите Обвързващи корпоративни правила за данни на клиенти, доставчици и бизнес партньори и/или стандартни договорни клаузи, приети от Европейската комисия, за защита на личните Ви данни. Можете да получите копие от тези мерки чрез следната връзка по-горе или като се свържете с privacy@philips.com.

Колко дълго ще съхраняваме данните Ви?

Ще запазим личните Ви данни колкото е необходимо или позволено за целта/ите, за които данните са събрани. Критериите, които използваме за нашите периоди на задържане, включват: (i) продължителността от време, за която използвате приложението и услугите; (ii) наличието на юридическо задължение от наша страна; или (iii) дали задържането се препоръчва в светлината на нашата юридическа позиция (например по отношение на приложимите статути за ограничения, съдебни процеси или разследвания на регулаторни органи).
Choices and rights

Вашите избори и права

Ако искате да изпратите заявка за достъп, поправяне, изтриване, ограничаване или възражение срещу обработката на лични данни, които по-рано сте ни предоставили, или ако искате да подадете заявка за получаване на електронно копие на личните Ви данни за целите на прехвърлянето им към друго дружество (до степента, в която тази подвижност на данните Ви се предоставя от приложимия закон), можете да се свържете с нас на privacy@philips.com. Ще отговорим на заявката Ви в съответствие с приложимия закон.


В заявката си посочете ясно до какви лични данни желаете да имате достъп, да коригирате, да изтриете, да ограничите или да възразите срещу обработката им. За Ваша защита можем да изпълним само заявки по отношение на личните данни, свързани с Вашия акаунт, Вашия имейл адрес или друга информация на акаунта, която използвате, за да ни изпратите заявката, и може да е необходимо да проверим идентичността Ви, преди да изпълним заявката. Ще се опитаме да изпълним заявката Ви в най-краткия разумен срок.


Когато разчитаме на съгласието Ви да събираме и/или обработваме личните Ви данни, можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време, без това да засяга законността на обработката въз основа на съгласието Ви преди оттеглянето.


Моля, обърнете внимание, че ако използвате (някои от) изборите и правата си, за в бъдеще може да не е възможно да използвате целите или част от услугите.

We protect your personal data
Защитаваме личните Ви данни

Приемаме сериозно задълженията си да защитим личните Ви данни, които предоставяте на Philips, от неволна или непозволена промяна, загуба, неправилна употреба, разкриване или достъп. Philips използва редица технологии за защита, технически и организационни мерки за защита на личните Ви данни. За тази цел внедряваме, освен друго, контрол на достъпа, използваме защитни стени и протоколи за сигурност.

Special information for parents
Специална информация за родители

Макар услугите да не са насочени към деца, както е дефинирано в приложимите закони, политика на Philips е да се съобразява със закона, когато изисква разрешение от родител или настойник преди събиране, използване или разкриване на лични данни на деца. Обвързани сме със защитата на нуждите от поверителност на децата и горещо насърчаваме родителите и настойниците да играят активна роля в онлайн дейностите и интересите на децата си.

 

Ако родител или настойник узнае, че детето му ни е предоставило лични данни без тяхно съгласие, моля да се свърже с нас на privacy@philips.com. Ако ние узнаем, че дете ни е предоставило лични данни, ще изтрием неговите/нейните данни от нашите файлове.

Local specific information
Специфична местна информация: Вашите права на поверителност в Калифорния (само за САЩ)

Гражданският кодекс на Калифорния, раздел 1798.83, позволява на нашите клиенти, които са жители на Калифорния, да заявят и получат от нас веднъж годишно безплатна информация относно личните данни (ако има такава), които сме разкрили на трети страни за целите на директен маркетинг за предходната година. Ако е приложимо, тази информация ще включва списък на категориите лични данни, които са споделени, и имената и адресите на всички трети страни, с които сме споделили информация през предходната година. Ако сте жител на Калифорния и желаете да направите такава заявка, моля, посетете нашия уебсайт за поверителност: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

Changes to the privacy notice
Промени в настоящото известие относно поверителността

Нашите услуги могат да се променят периодично, без да Ви уведомяваме предварително. Поради тази причина си запазваме правото да коригираме или актуализираме периодично настоящото известие относно поверителността. Когато актуализираме настоящото известие относно поверителността, ще актуализираме и датата в горната част на известието.

 

Препоръчваме Ви редовно да преглеждате последната версия на настоящото известие относно поверителността.

 

Новото известие относно поверителността ще влезе в сила незабавно при публикуването му. Ако не сте съгласни с ревизираното известие, трябва да промените предпочитанията си или да решите дали да спрете да използвате услугите ни. Като продължавате да осъществявате достъп до или да използвате нашите услуги, след като тези промени влязат в сила, потвърждавате, че сте информирани и се съгласявате с коригираното ни известие относно поверителността.

Contact

Свържете се с нас

Ако имате въпроси за настоящото известие относно поверителността или за начина, по който Philips използва личните Ви данни, моля свържете се с наш служител по защита на данните на privacy@philips.com. Също така имате право да подадете жалба в компетентен надзорен орган за Вашата държава или регион.

 

Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

22100 Bothell Everett Highway,

WA 98042, Bothell