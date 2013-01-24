Now you can do more for less. Philips ProGrade converts your analog BuckyDiagnost X-ray room to full Philips digital without the hassle and expense of a geometry replacement. And all it takes is one day.
Just add our SkyPlate cassette-sized wireless portable detector and an Eleva workspot to experience premium digital imaging, enhanced digital productivity, and high patient throughput.
With ProGrade we have been able to extend the life of our analog BuckyDiagnost by upgrading it to digital capabilities."
Isabelle Molinie, Manager of Radiology Department
Hospital Center Andre Mignot, Versailles, France
Windows 10 operating system
UNIQUE 2 image processing
Latest Eleva OS
Advanced new PC hardware and SSHD drive
Clinical upgrade packages for radiography and fluoroscopy systems*
We are committed to strengthening our DXR portfolio by providing enhanced value to our new and Installed Base customers. We are happy to introduce several new clinical and workflow upgrade packages for the DigitalDiagnost C90, CombiDiagnost R90, and the MobileDiagnost wDR systems. These packages are designed for your specific areas of interest, based on your latest clinical needs. Please find more details about these valuable packages below.
Pediatric package
Enjoy optimized pediatric functionality on your new or installed system with this package.
Orthopedic package
The orthopedic package is designed to give you full orthopedic functionality on your CombiDiagnost R90.
Chest optimization package
This package provides optimized chest imaging and diagnostic support on your new or installed system.
DSA package
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality.
Digitization in hospital environments continues to evolve to provide better healthcare for patients and improved workflow for operators. Personal, sensitive and confidential data travels from radiology systems throughout the hospital and back again. Securing this information and protecting it from malicious attacks is as vital as it is difficult.
Use mShield to
• Prevent malware replication over the network
• Ensure equipment availability
• Provide an additional layer of security
Now you can stay ahead and profit from new Philips technology by trading in your seasoned radiology system for our latest innovation at attractive financial terms.**
By taking advantage of this trade-in opportunity, you’ll enjoy:
Philips encourages customers to integrate a dedicated network firewall solution to enhance their security level. mShield is a good alternative for customers without an upgrade path to latest OS.
Sustainability upgrade to Windows 7: Protecting patient data and securing proper working of your X-ray system is essential. For products originally running on WinXP, Philips developed and offers an upgrade path to Windows Embedded Standard 7. In light of an extended security update commitment from Microsoft (through 10th Oct 2023), we expect to keep these upgrades active.
