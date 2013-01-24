начална страница
Surgery solutions
Philips Surgery solutions

    Stay up-to-date and get informed about interesting topics. Or get in touch with our sales department. 
    Expand your horizon. As the surgical landscape evolves, our surgical solutions are designed to move you forward. Our solutions offer exceptional image quality, ease, and control for your procedures. Whether you are equipping multiple surgical rooms or designing a multi-purpose hybrid OR, we help you achieve clinical excellence by matching your clinical needs to the appropriate imaging support.

    Faster and simpler procedures, less stress for surgical teams is the brighter future that we envision for your surgery.
    Each system in our broad Mobile C-arm family is designed to meet today’s surgical challenges.
    Perform spine surgery with confidence and precision.
    Redefine the outcome for vascular treatment
    Devices

    Integrated solutions that advance the art of minimally invasive procedures.
    Learn more
    With our partners we look beyond technology to the perspectives of the people at the hart of healthcare.
    Setting up a new surgical room can be complex and time consuming. Make the entire process easier on yourself by putting your project in our hands.
    A digital hub empowered by Philips that shares insights and experiences in surgical imaging to inspire and inform the surgical community.
    Surgery specialties

    Philips цени и уважава поверителността на своите клиенти. Можете да оттеглите своите разрешения по всяко време. За повече информация, моля, прочетете Политиката за поверителност на Philips.
