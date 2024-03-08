Search terms

Gradient performance in tumor characterization at Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

By Philips ∙ Featuring: Junzhong Xu, PhD ∙ III 08, 2024 ∙ 3 min

Video

Radiology

Magnetic resonance

MR 7700

Research

Educational

Gradient performance tumor characterization at Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

Dr. Junzhong Xu, Director of Cancer Imaging Research at the Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science discusses the development of MR cell size imaging [1] utilizing diffusion MRI. The imaging technique provides real-time data on cell size, density, and membrane permeability and gradient strength is crucial for accurate measurements. The technology's ability to differentiate recurrent brain tumors from radiation injuries and track cell changes associated with chemotherapy-induced apoptosis is groundbreaking.

“Our ability to detect accurate mean cell size in tumors relies on the gradient strength we have. The stronger gradients we have, the more accurate and reliable measurements we can make. We will develop and validate a more advanced technology to evaluate tumors more comprehensively.”

Junzhong Xu, PhD
Director of Cancer Imaging Research
Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter


Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Discover MR 7700 3.0T MR system

MR 7700

3T MRI scanner with unmatched precision imaging and XP gradients

View product

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

[1] MR cell size imaging is being developed by the VUIIS and is not a product.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Всички права запазени.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Вие влизате в българския уебсайт на Philips Healthcare.
Please select the checkbox

Уебсайтът е предназначен само за хора, които използват медицински изделия като професионалисти, хора, действащи за здравни организации или организации, търгуващи по занятие с медицински изделия.

Вие сте човек, който отговаря на горните критерии ?

Да Не