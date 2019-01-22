“With SWIp we are basically looking for blood byproducts. It is a sensitive method for visualizing small lesions containing deoxygenated blood. In our comparison, SWIp images are vastly better than gradient echo imaging, there’s no question of that anymore.” “We find the SWIp images very useful in three areas in particular. In patients with a history of hypertension, it offers clear visualization of hemosiderin deposition from hypertensive hemorrhages. We certainly see a greater number of foci of hemosiderin deposition on the SWIp images than on the T2* gradient echo images. In addition, it also helps us visualize amyloid depositions in patients with amyloid angiopathy.” Dr. Nickerson mentions trauma patients are the third large area where SWIp is useful. “We benefit from SWIp in trauma patients, certainly in cases with diffuse axonal injury and shearing injuries. Our study shows that SWIp usually provides us better visualization,” he says. “Apart from these three, SWIp also helps us to beautifully depict the normal venous anatomy in patients with venous outflow issues or vascular congestion. In some cases, we have seen downstream effects of arterial problems. And in patients with vascular malformations we have seen deposition of blood products associated with those.”