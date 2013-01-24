Advanced Molecular Imaging

Today’s model of healthcare is changing. The logistics of personalized care are more complex than ever before. Molecular imaging techniques are reshaping the way clinicians stage disease and recommend treatment plans. And while costs must be managed, care must deliver value – for everyone.
What’s your strategy for maintaining clinical excellence?
Answering your challenges together
Your organization's challenges are unique. At Philips we recognize this. Improve patient care and drive value across your organization by leveraging your molecular imaging capabilities.
See how we work with you to offer customized guidance, consultancy through our PET/CT and Healthcare Transformation Services
Meeting challenges in molecular imaging
Recognize the challenges in molecular imaging as they are explained by professionals from Isala in The Netherlands. Learn how Philips collaboratively works towards a shared understanding of the issues and finds ways to improve performance.
Streamlining workflows
Learn how the nuclear medicine department at University Hospital Salzburg in Austria performs an average of 15 to 18 patients per day quickly and efficiently with the consistency and image quality they demand.
Supporting lifelong learning
Hear how American University in Beirut Medical Center in Lebanon uses education and training programs to keep pace with technological developments and bring the advantages of advanced technology to patient care.
“As a doctor you always have to look at quality, but as a chairman I also have to balance quality and finances, and the balancing is the day to day problem.” Dr. Siert Knollema, Head of Nuclear Medicine department, Isala Klinieken, The Netherlands
“You think that you finished your medical school and your training, while in fact you spend the rest of your life in training. These innovations have forced us to keeping that mind-set, and I want to learn more all the time.” Dr. Mukbil Hourani, Professor and Chairman Department of Diagnostic Radiology, American University of Beirut, Lebanon
“We know clinical processes. Our clinical experts collaborate with you to plan patient flows and clinical processes that work within your organization.” Debbie Slye, Head of Clinical services, Philips HealthTech
