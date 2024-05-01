What is digital pathology?

To enable the profession to harness the full potential of digitization, Philips has created a unique resource, the Digital Pathology Business Case Tool. Its algorithms map out the unique process flow analysis of a lab and provide the means to present the strongest possible financial argument to the key stakeholders in healthcare organizations. The data combines Philips evidence-based analysis with the independent experience of European labs already benefiting from digital workflow.



This is helpful in assessing the potential of a fully digital histopathology workflow. Digital pathology is not just streamlining slide assessment. Crucially, the tool enables a lab to map out its own unique process flow analysis. It presents a core template which can be customized with data relevant to the specific challenges or specializations of a particular hospital. The breadth of detailed cost projections that the tool provides includes process input and investment expenditure, ranging from the costs involving scanners and changes in IT infrastructure, to the provision of the algorithms that underpin the image analytics.



As part of quantifying workflow cost reductions for a post-digitization environment, it looks at the current cost of archiving, existing infrastructure for example microscopes and other renewals, maintenance, floor space, repeat work due to breakages, as well as the cost of the algorithms for image analytics. Once the lab’s individual data is incorporated, the system creates a business case based on several financial modelling methods including the ones that are supported by Philips Capital. This is a complimentary resource, with Philips also providing the service of its experts if labs need assistance in carrying out this information-gathering analysis.