Caroline’s CT scan does not reveal haemorrhaging in her brain, so the radiology team turn their attention to diagnosing an ischemic stroke, often caused by a blocked artery - known as a large vessel occlusion or LVO – that is restricting the brain’s blood supply. Their decision is supported by Nicolab’s StrokeViewer, a cloud-native, intelligent stroke triage and management solution that automatically analyses Caroline’s CT brain scans to identify potential haemorrhaging or ischemia.

Caroline’s ASPECTS score doesn’t look great, but the team still want to confirm a LVO and assess whether Caroline is a good candidate for mechanical thrombectomy – a minimally-invasive procedure to remove the obstruction, typically a blood clot, in the affected artery. To do this, they immediately perform a CT Angiography (CTA) scan to get more data by visualizing the vasculature in her brain.

Based on the CTA images, Philips IntelliSpace Portal - an advanced AI-based visualization platform - provides them with a highly detailed 3D-rendered view of the blood vessels in Caroline’s brain. At the same time, NicoLab’s StrokeViewer automatically detects a potential LVO in one of Caroline’s cerebral arteries and sends an automated message to the radiologist confirming its findings. If it is an LVO, it needs fast intervention to avoid permanent brain injury, which means Caroline may need immediate transfer to the nearest comprehensive stroke center where a mechanical thrombectomy procedure can be performed. Using StrokeViewer’s image sharing functionality, the radiologist is able to share all the diagnostic images and the StrokeViewer results with the stroke team at the comprehensive stroke center, where the hospital’s interventional neuro radiologist now has all the patient information readily available to support a definitive diagnosis.