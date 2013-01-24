Affordable innovation around the world
Patient care with confidence and for any budget
My primary responsibility is providing best care for our patients. To do that I try to provide best medical staff, best medical equipment and the best communication with patients and their families.”
Burçak Kocatürk
Nurse, University of Başkent Medical Group, Istanbul, Turkey
“We needed equipment that could improve staff efficiency and also we expected to monitor effectively all the parameters we need.”
Burçak Kocatürk
Nurse
University of Başkent Medical Group
Istanbul, Turkey
“We choose Philips Efficia because we established a reliable relationship with Philips Staff. They acted like our own staff and helped us in any case.”
Burçak Kocatürk
Nurse
University of Başkent Medical Group
Istanbul, Turkey
|
Hardware
|
|
Screen size
|
10”/12”/15” Widescreen
|
Touchscreen
|
Yes (Optional for some models)
|
Remote display
|
Yes
|
Weight
|
3.3kg/5.0kg/6.7kg
|
Alarm indicator
|
Visual LED on the front
|
USB
|
2
|
Clinical Decision Support
|
|
Multi-Alert Event Review
|
Yes
|
Measurements
|
|
CO2
|
Yes
|
Temp
|
Yes
|
IBP
|
Yes
|
ECG
|
Yes