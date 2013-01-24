начална страница
Philips – щракнете тук, за да отидете до началната страница

Термини за търсене

interventional oncology masthead

Interventional Oncology Systems & Solutions

Interventional Oncology

Зв'яжіться з нами

Interventional Oncology

Advances in Live Image Guidance, loco-regional cancer therapy, and knowledge of tumor biology help make new minimally invasive oncology interventions possible. As a physician you still face critical challenges when performing these procedures. How do you improve your chances of treating the entire tumor and all its feeder vessels, without affecting healthy tissue or organs? Groundbreaking new visualizations from Philips show the way forward.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Какво означава това?
Philips цени и уважава поверителността на своите клиенти. Можете да оттеглите своите разрешения по всяко време. За повече информация, моля, прочетете Политиката за поверителност на Philips.

Supporting you at every turn

Philips Education

Education & training

Learn more
Customer services

Customer services

Learn more
Philips Dosewise

DoseWise solutions

Learn more
Refurbished systems

Refurbished systems

Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand