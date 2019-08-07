начална страница
Philips Pathology SDK for software developers and research scientists

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Royal Philips announces the release of its Pathology Software Development Kit (SDK) that allows software developers and research scientists to access pathology image data stored in the iSyntax format. This will help open up new opportunities for further visualization, data mining, and image processing of histopathology images using third-party applications, beyond the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution.

 

The Philips Pathology SDK software toolset provides software developers full access to the data and information stored in iSyntax file format. Third-party applications could achieve the same performance as the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution’s viewer, server, and storage software.

"Over 16 million tissue slides have been digitized and stored by our customers in the medical-grade iSyntax format today,” says Marlon Thompson, General Manager, Philips Pathology Solutions. ”By empowering software developers with the Philips Pathology SDK to implement read capability of iSyntax files in their specific software applications, this wealth of information can be unlocked.”

Philips is committed to an open pathology platform, enabling pathologists and researchers to unlock the power of digital pathology. The Pathology SDK addresses the growing demand to tap into the vast repositories, stored in the pathology iSyntax format, which are created by laboratories for primary diagnosis. For example, the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) deep learning algorithms could benefit from the pathology iSyntax format’s high-dynamic range with the aim to increase the sensitivity and specificity of tumor detection software. Moreover, the Pathology SDK will allow conversion of pathology iSyntax images into other formats.

 

The iSyntax format has distinguished features for storing pathology Whole Slide Images (WSI). The wavelet transformation technology allows users to zoom and pan through WSI images quickly. iSyntax encoding and decoding can be processed in real-time, and because the wavelet technology obviates the need for storage of lower magnification images in a “pyramid” format, it results in 25% smaller file size. Unlike other image formats that have a limited dynamic range, the pathology iSyntax format supports deep color (including 30 bit, 48 bit) with multiple color channels.

 

The Philips Pathology SDK can be downloaded from http://openpathology.philips.com. The initial release includes support for high-speed reading of data stored in iSyntax files, bindings for Python, and distributables for Windows & Linux-based operating systems.

 

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

