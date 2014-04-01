The OncoSignal Test* for measuring ER, AR, PI3K and MAPK pathway activity is now available for research use in your molecular biology laboratory. The test is performed using an RT-qPCR testing plate to measure mRNA levels of selected pathway target genes and includes access to a secure cloud-based environment for calculation and reporting of pathway activity scores. The OncoSignal Test has been developed under ISO13485.

OncoSignal is based on a unique knowledge-based approach and helps users gain insight into underlying tumor driving cell signaling pathways. The OncoSignal Test quantitatively measures the activity of the hormonal estrogen receptor (ER) and androgen receptor (AR) pathways, as well as the activity of PI3K and MAPK growth factor signal transduction pathways simultaneously in a single sample, using RNA from FFPE tissue of human origin.

OncoSignal can be used to reveal aberrant activity of signaling pathways in tumor tissue enabling applications for drug response monitoring*, stratification for clinical trials and for cancer research.