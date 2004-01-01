The ‘brain’ of the system

The LumiGuide Engine is the core element the brain of the system. This smart unit generates the light which is sent into the fiber-optic cables integrated into the guidewire. It then analyses and interprets the light on its return, to determine the shape and position of the guidewire (and therefore the catheter). The technology used within the LumiGuide Engine is known as Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS). A dedicated touchscreen is attached to the engine for monitoring and altering the system status. The engine can be easily moved to any suitable position outside the sterile zone in the operating room.