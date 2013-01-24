начална страница
XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance, letting you bring percutaneous needle procedures into the interventional lab. It overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data from previously-acquired CT or MR scans or Philips XperCT, providing information on the needle path and target.

