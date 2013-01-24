начална страница
MobileDiagnost wDR 2.1 Mobile digital X-ray system with sliding column

The MobileDiagnost wDR with sliding column option offers excellent visibility making the system easy to drive and easy to park. This premium digital radiography system brings fast, high quality images to every area of the hospital.

Features
The robust, mobile system offers a sliding column that moves down and out of the way for a clear view of your surroundings. This clear field of vision allows for outstanding workflow, as maneuverability is enhanced when accessing challenging spaces in the OR, ER, ICU, and general ward.
MobileDiagnost wDR allows for outstanding workflow with rapid availability of premium digital images. Small form factor, cable-free design, SkyPlate wireless portable detectors, SkyFlow technology, and only 3-clicks to complete an exam, all combine to speed you through your day.
Superb, high contrast images are possible (without a grid) using SkyPlate detectors and SkyFlow technology. UNIQUE multi-resolution image processing and a 40Kw generator powerful enough to generate quality images for a broad variety of patient types, supports diagnostic confidence.
SkyPlate compact, wireless, portable detectors offer superb image resolution and sensitivity with excellent dose efficiency. They are perfect for free exposures that challenge fixed detectors such as angulated projections and are available in small (1.6kg, 3.5lbs.), and large (2.8kg, 6.2lbs.) sizes.
When you choose to use SkyFlow scatter correction technology, you can get rid of your anti-scatter grid for more than 60% of all common mobile exams such as chest, knee, abdomen, pelvis, hip, and more. You will work fast and freely, and avoid retakes caused by grid misalignment.
UNIQUE image processing automatically delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality and enhanced detail for all anatomies by adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas. Image display can be customized to your individual preferences.
It’s only 3-clicks to a completed exam and 6 seconds to a displayed image using the digital Eleva interface and workspot. Eleva’s pre-sets and customized user profiles enhance your work environment and promote strong workflow continuity.

Спецификации

Type
  • Mobile X-ray unit with sliding X-ray tube arm and wireless portable detector
Wheel base length
  • 611 mm (24.1")
Motorization
  • 0-5 km/h (0-3.1 mph)
Focal point distance from floor
  • sliding column: 53 to 202 cm (20.9" to 79.5")
Focal point distance from column
  • max: 1242 mm (48.9'')
  • min: 702 mm (27.6'')
Tube column rotation
  • ±317°
Batteries
  • Separate batteries for drive and generator control
Power for charging
  • single phase 230/220/210/110/100 VAC ± 10%; 50/60Hz
Power: high frequency
  • 20 kW
Tube voltage in steps of 1kV
  • 40 - 125 kV
mA range
  • 10 to 320 mA
mAs range
  • 0.1 - 500 mAs
Exposure times
  • With Skyplate: 0.001 - 1.25 s With free cassette: 0.001 - 4 s
Anode heat storage capability
  • 100 kJ (140 kHU)
Focal spot (small/large)
  • 0.3 / 1.0
Power: high frequency
  • 40 kW
Tube voltage in steps of 1kV
  • 40 - 150 kV
mA range
  • 10 to 500 mA
mAs range
  • 0.1 - 500 mAs
Exposure times
  • With SkyPlate: 0.001 - 1.25 s
  • With free cassette: 0.001 - 4 s
Anode heat storage capability
  • 220 kJ (300 kHU)
Focal spot (small/large)
  • 0.7 / 1.3
Type
  • Digital Cesium lodide (CsI)
housing
  • Carbon fiber
detector sizes
  • small: 24 cm x 30 cm (10'' x 12'') approx.
  • large: 35 cm x 43 cm (14'' x 17'') approx.
active area
  • small: 22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (8.7'' x 11.2'')approx.
  • large: 34.48 cm x 42.12 cm (13.6'' x 16.6'')approx.
image matrix size
  • small: 1500 x 1920 pixel
  • large: 2330 x 2846 pixel
detector pixels
  • small: 2.9 Megapixels
  • large: 6.7 Megapixels
image resolution
  • up to 3.38 Lp/mm
pixel size
  • 148 µm
weight (incl. battery)
  • small: 1.6 kg (3.5 lbs)
  • large: 2.8 kg (6.2. lbs)
  • Except: North America, Korea, Japan, Singapore & China 3.0 kg (6.6 lbs)
maximum patient weight
  • 100 kg (220 lbs) on 4 cm disk for weight bearing examinations
  • 135 kg (298 lbs) for distributed load
Monitor
  • 17'' touch-screen monitor
Image storage
  • up to 4,000 images
Generator control integrated into graphical user interface
  • more than 600 pre-programmable settings (APRs)

