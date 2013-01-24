As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .018 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 135 cm working length and 24 mm max imaging diameter for 0.018” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
