AsthmaCheck Peak flow meter

Термини за търсене
AsthmaCheck offers the reliability of a highly accurate and portable peak flow meter due to its small, compact design. AsthmaCheck's easy-grip handle directs hands away from the airflow path and ensures accurate measurements every time.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Three-zone management helps compliance
Sturdy, durable construction for peace of mind
Comfortable mouthpiece is designed to increase compliance
NAEPP standards safeguard quality
Easy-grip handle for accurate readings
Easy-to-read scale is suitable for all ages
|Reproducibility
|
|Accuracy
|
|Interdevice Variability
|
|Dimensions
|
|Weight
|
|Main Body
|
|Scale
|
|Measurement Range
|
|Resolution
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand