Aligned with the same platform as our System One sleep therapy technology, the Philips Respironics BiPAP AVAPS Non-Invasive ventilator provides the comfort of pressure ventilation and the consistent efficacy of assured tidal volume.
AVAPS automatically adapts to your patient's changing needs
Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) maintains optimal patient comfort while supporting patient care and treatment efficacy. It automatically adapts to disease progression, improves ventilation efficacy, and simplifies the titration process.
Bi-Flex technology
Bi-Flex technology enhances patient comfort
Bi-Flex pressure relief technology makes BiPAP therapy more like natural breathing by delivering pressure relief.
DirectView management and reporting software for breath-by-breath detail
This software streamlines reporting to help identify adjustments needed for effective treatment and patient care. DirectView allows clinicians to select and order parameters, and export data to statistical applications in an open format.
Clinically proven algorithms for advanced event detection
Continually monitor and adjust to a patient's changing therapy needs with clinically proven algorithms, including the adjustable EPAP.
Heated tube || Enhanced comfort
Heated tube for more flexibility and patient comfort
The BiPAP AVAPS System One heated tube humidifier has a temperature sensor at the end of the heated tube to deliver the selected level of humidity to the patient, while providing protection against rainout. As a result, higher levels of humidity can be achieved for patients who could benefit from humidification.
The BiPAP AVAPS is capable of information transfer by SD card and wired, wireless, and broadband modems. It also has onboard memory, which stores a patient's therapy data even when no SD card is present.
Digital Auto-Trak || Exceptional therapy
Digital Auto-Trak for advanced leak detection
This technology enables optimum patient/ventilator synchrony, recognizes and compensates for leaks, and automatically adjusts variable trigger and cycle thresholds.
System One alignment || Enhanced comfort
System One alignment for a wide range of accessories
The BiPAP AVAPS noninvasive ventilator aligns with the System One product family, leveraging accessories across all Philips Respironics sleep therapy and Non-Invasive ventilator devices.
System One Resistance Control || Enhanced comfort
System One Resistance Control for complete system comfort
Resistance control enhances comfort by allowing the device and mask to work together optimally. Through simple settings, the technology instructs the device to compensate for variable resistance characteristics related to different masks. The result is synchronous pressure delivery and the assurance patients can enjoy the full benefit of our Flex comfort technologies no matter which Philips Respironics mask is used.
Philips Respironics devices with advanced event detection detect, respond to (some models), and log these advanced events: Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI), respiratory-related arousal (RERA), snore, flow limitation (FL), leak, vibratory snore (VS), obstructive airway apnea (OA), large leak (LL), clear airway apnea (CA), periodic breathing (PB), and hypopnea (H).
