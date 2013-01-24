Термини за търсене
The KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System [1] is an open platform system which allows physicians to choose from a wide range of therapeutic catheters [2]. Based on the market-leading platform from Stockert, the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is designed for streamlined operation.
Call +359 2 4916274
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Bulgaria
Call: +359 2 4916274
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +359 2 4916274
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Bulgaria
Call: +359 2 4916274
|Max. RF output
|
|Output modes*
|
|Warning/cut-off limits
|
|KODEX-EPD RFG Remote
|
|Flow rate (standby)
|
|Flow rate (ablation)
|
|Max. Infusion pressure
|
|Warning/cut-off limits
|
|Dimensions (HxWxD)
|
|Weight
|
|Power inputs
|
|Dimensions (HxWxD)
|
|Weight
|
|Power inputs
|
|Dimensions (HxWxD)
|
|Weight
|
|Power inputs
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand