Philips Achieva 1.5T SE provides the clinical results you need today and the potential to evolve into the future, with a cost model that makes it all surprisingly affordable.
Pulsar HP gradients deliver more power
PowerSave results in significant savings in energy bills
FreeWave for ultra-fast scanning
SENSE the gold standard in parallel imaging
Compact Siting for economic installation
ExamCards give you quick, easy and consistent MRI exams
SmartExam brings consistency and reproducibility
Upgrade paths for economical growth
Scalable platform for high return on investment
Elite Clinical Solutions to expand clinical offerings
NetForum to easily exchange information with peers
