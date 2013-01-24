начална страница
Philips – щракнете тук, за да отидете до началната страница

Термини за търсене

Veradius Refurbished Mobile C-arm with flat detector

Veradius R 1.1 - DS

Refurbished Mobile C-arm with flat detector

Търсене на подобни продукти

This breakthrough flat detector technology for surgical imaging gives you the clarity, space and convenience to carry out surgical interventions and the most challenging minimally invasive procedures with more confidence. The flat detector on the Veradius frees up valuable space during challenging procedures and gives you more space to see your patient.

Зв'яжіться з нами
Features
The super thin flat detector frees up valuable space around the patient and working area.

The super thin flat detector frees up valuable space around the patient and working area.

With a compact design and features designed to simplify and accelerate workflow, your staff will enjoy using the Veradius. The 12" monitor on the C-arm stand gives the operator a clear view of the live image in a crowded room. Extra handgrips make it easy to position the C-arm. Plus, the streamlined controls are located exactly where you need and expect them to be, so you can quickly move through procedures.
Delivers exceptional fluoroscopic images with better contrast thanks to the high dynamic range

Delivers exceptional fluoroscopic images with better contrast thanks to the high dynamic range

Veradius brings new imaging clarity and power to your surgical suite, with the consistent edge-to-edge image quality that only a flat detector can provide. It provides superb imaging support for a full range of procedures, from kidney drainage and abdominal aneurism repair to coronary angiography and neuro stimulation. Because you need to see as clearly as you can to achieve the best possible outcomes. Designed in-house by Philips’ imaging experts, this brand new dynamic flat detector builds on Philips’ long expertise in flat detector technology used in its fixed cardiovascular systems. Now this advanced technology has been specifically engineered for our mobile C-arm systems. It provides superb image quality at a low X-ray dose and offers many advantages over image intensifiers.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand