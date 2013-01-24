SO2 Module

начална страница
Features
Compact

Rugged design to withstand the stresses of the clinical environment

Спецификации

Physical Specifications
Weight
  • .3kg/.7lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm (1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in)
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
  • EN 60601-1-2:2015

