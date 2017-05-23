Термини за търсене
Q‐Station software helps streamline workflow, perform advanced analysis and quantify your Philips general imaging data. Q‐Station combines a suite of capabilities for a full range of off‐cart functions, designed around your workflow needs.
QLAB options provide advanced quantification and analysis
Suite of functions for streamlined and personalized workflow
Q‐Station is the axis of your workflow
Integrated Q‐Assistant tool helps simplify configuration
Tools to assess the anatomy and help find the answers
Advanced quantification
View non‐ultrsaound images such as CT, MR, X‐ray Angiography, NM, and more
Shared service general imaging applications (GI 3DQ)
Vascular applications (VPQ)
Shared service general imaging applications
Vascular applications (IMT)
