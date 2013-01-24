начална страница
Philips – щракнете тук, за да отидете до началната страница

Термини за търсене

InnoSight Compact ultrasound system

InnoSight

Compact ultrasound system

Търсене на подобни продукти

Philips InnoSight ultrasound system allows you to scan patients in more of the clinical places you deliver care. The compact & highly portable InnoSight ultrasound system, with its innovative ergonomic design and clinical versatility, allows you to bring ultrasound to patients, whether in the office, clinic, or hospital.

Зв'яжіться з нами

Спецификации

Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Weight
  • 2.46 kg
Length
  • 31.9 cm
Width
  • 8,79 inches
Height
  • 3.2 cm
HD Display
  • 29.4 cm
Transducers
Transducers
Curved array C6-2
  • 128 elements
Linear array L12-4
  • 128 elements
Trans Vaginal C9-4v
  • 128 elements
Sector array S4-2
  • 64 elements
InnoSight Mobility Cart
InnoSight Mobility Cart
Weight
  • 27.7 kg
Width
  • 48.6 cm
Depth
  • 56.6 cm
Adjustable Height
  • 118.6 cm to 148.6 cm
  • All features and transducers for InnoSight may not be available in all countries. Subject to regulatory approvals.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand