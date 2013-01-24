начална страница
Ingenia Ambition/Elition MR-RT Next generation MRI for radiation therapy is here

Ingenia Ambition/Elition MR-RT

Next generation MRI for radiation therapy is here

The state-of-the-art Ingenia MR-RT platform featuring Ambition 1.5T and Elition 3.0T MR systems meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow, even for MR-only radiotherapy.

Спецификации

Imaging
Imaging
Field strength
  • Ingenia 1.5T, Ingenia 3.0T, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T S, Ingenia Elition 3.0T S
  • Ingenia Elition 3.0T X
Bore size
  • 70 cm
Geometric imaging accuracy
  • ≤ 1 mm in Ø 32 cm volume (typical)
Coil arrangements
  • Flexible arrangements of the FlexCoverage Anterior Coil, Posterior Coil, and FlexCoils) – all with digital architecture – for a wide range of RT applications
Dedicated RT ExamCards for
  • Brain, head & neck, prostate, female pelvis, general pelvis and spine
MR-RT CouchTop
MR-RT CouchTop
Design
  • The thin, flat MR-RT CouchTop is a dedicated RT patient table, not an overlay, for imaging patients in the radiation therapy treatment position.
Indexing
  • 14-cm standard
Dimensions
  • Length: 248 cm; Width: 63 cm to support large patients and freedom in patient positioning
Weight
  • ≤12.9 kg
Accessories included
  • Indexing bar S, indexing bar L, wall mount for storage
Other accessories
  • The MR-RT CouchTop accommodates a variety of MR-compatible positioning and immobilization accessories, e.g. thermoplastic masks and baseplates. These can be ordered directly via third party vendors: CIVCO, Orfit, and QFix.
Direct mounting
  • CouchTop allows direct mounting of Type-S head and head, neck and shoulder masks
Geometric QA analysis package
Geometric QA analysis package
Phantom design
  • Grid spacing: 25 mm, Phantom holder allows placement of the phantom in three orientations (axial, coronal, sagittal)
QA analysis volume
  • 50 x 45* x 40 cm³ (RL x AP x FH)<br><br>*effective, FOV above table: 30 cm
QA Software
  • Runs from the MR console.<br>For multi-slice 2D evaluations. <br>Provides contour map of geometric accuracy in MR image.
Anterior Coil Support
Anterior Coil Support
Coil support design
  • The spacious, light-weight Anterior Coil Support supports the Anterior Coil and its shape follows the bore dimensions to maximize patient fit. It is height-adjustable and can be tilted to bring the coil close to each individual patient.
Height adjustment range
  • 15-35.5 cm between MR-RT CouchTop and Anterior Coil, adjustable on each side
Optional external laser positioning system
Optional external laser positioning system
Type
  • LAP DORADOnova MR3T or APOLLO MR3R compatible, green (520nm) or red (638nm) laser
Allowed width range
  • 2.594 - 5.000 m
Laser phantom
  • LAP Aquarius phantom and phantom holder, ELPS QA Test ExamCard
