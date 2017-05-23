Patients with facial hair, dentures, facial irregularities, nasal bridge breakdown, or even claustrophobia need a comfortable mask—and FitLife is the total solutions product that can help you easily fit these patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
FitLife provides a quick, robust seal around the less pressure-sensitive areas of the face, while allowing an unrestricted view. The large surface area equalizes pressure inside the mask and minimizes eye irritation. Provide your patients with the comfort and seal they deserve.
Three sizes available
Approved for pediatric use
FitLife is available in small, large and extra large sizes. Sizing is easy as our large mask fits most patients. Small size approved for pediatric use (7 years of age 20kgs)
Advanced headgear
Advanced headgear for easy application and removal
The FitLife headgear is available in small and large sizes. It has EZ tabs that allow for quick, easy adjustment and removal of headgear. Snap clips simplify re-application and eliminate the need to refit after removal.
O2 pick-off port
O2 pick-off port for pressure measurement or O2 bleed-in
Radial diffusion leak ports
Radial diffusion leak ports provide quiet operation
The quiet built-in leak ports deflect exhaled air away from the bed partner. FitLife helps your patients and their partners get a good night's sleep.
Entrainment valve
Entrainment valve for safety
The valve triggers access to room air if pressure drops below 3 cm H2O.
Accessory swivel
Accessory swivel allows for freer tubing movement
Perimeter seal
Perimeter seal for maximum comfort
A soft silicone cushion creates the perimeter seal, fitting quickly, evenly, and comfortably.
