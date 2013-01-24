Now with Ambient Experience, nearly every single patient goes through without issue. In the nearly two years we’ve been using it, I can count on one hand the number of patients who’ve quit on us.”
Carlos Avila, Clinical Specialist
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute
Our workflow has definitely improved… Having Ambient Experience has definitely impacted our procedural efficiency. Our exam times are significantly shorter, and retakes much fewer.”
Carlos Avila, Clinical Specialist
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute
Werner Satter
General Manager Experience Solutions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.