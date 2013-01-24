Philips Ambient Experience creates patient-friendly environments by integrating architecture, design and enabling technologies that can help to calm patients, increase efficiency and workflow. This innovative people-focused solutions enables patients to select room themes and sounds, allowing them to personalize the environment and surround themselves in a relaxing, calming atmosphere.
The themes are an important feature for Ambient Experience that helps patients to feel engaged and will provide them positive distraction and a feeling of control.
