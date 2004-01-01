Search terms

Experience our latest advances in ultrasound liver diagnostics


Come see us at the International Liver Conference (ILC) London, June 22-26. Booth 62

 

Let us show you how Philips can help enhance diagnostic confidence, create workfow efficiencies and expand access to care.
See what’s next in comprehensive liver management


Discover new ways to help improve productivity with the Philips ultimate ultrasound solution for liver assessment.
Make sure to visit Poster Presentation #1190

 

The diagnostic accuracy of ElastQ 2-D shear wave elastography for liver fibrosis risk assessment in amixed etiology, multinational cohort.

 

Presenter: David JM Bauer, MD

Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology,

Department of Medicine III, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Not to be missed

Collaboration Live

Extend your team without expanding it. See how – by seeing it in action.
Overall, Collaboration Live has been a big win for our radiologists. The ease to stay in the reading room and watch in real-time has saved time for them and the ultrasound sonographers. This has helped out on complex cases as well as new studies.

Jeff Beatty

Director of Radiology, Riley Hospital for Children, Indiana University Health, Indianapolis, Indiana USA

Test drive a Philips ultrasound system

Come and experience Philips EPIQ Elite and Affiniti. Whatever road you choose,the destination is excellence.
EPIQ Elite ultrasound system

 

Redefining performance.
Affiniti ultrasound system

 

Designed for your everyday.
Talk it all through with a Philips expert

The best conversations take place in person. Please stop by Booth 62 at any time to tell us more about your needs — and to learn how we can help address them.

Can’t wait to learn more?

 

Preview how Philips’ advancements, including liver fat quantifcation (LFQ) and ElastQ shear wave elastography, can help you gain a comprehensive view of liver status.
The widespread use of this technology (LFQ) in a general population could be helpful in screening for advanced chronic liver disease, especially considering that a complete study can be done in under three minutes using a non-invasive method.”

Richard G. Barr, MD, PhD

President, Radiology Consultants, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio USA, Medical Director, Southwoods Imaging

Not able to join us in person? Not a problem.

Explore the world of Philips Ultrasound, including liver assessment management, via the Philips Radiology Experience. This 360º virtual environment shows how Philips is connecting people, data and technology across the health continuum.
Don’t miss everything ILC 2022 has to offer.

