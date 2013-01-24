начална страница
Philips – щракнете тук, за да отидете до началната страница

Термини за търсене

1
Продукти

 

Contact Us

Office hours and location

 

This website is provided to you by:

 

Philips Oral Healthcare

1600 Summer St.

P.O. Box 120015

Stamford, CT 06912-0015

USA

 

Toll-Free: (800) 203-3344

Fax: (310) 845-1537

 

Hours of operation:

5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

 

For patients and consumers

 

With the exception of BreathRx and Sonicare, please note that Philips Oral Healthcare products are dispensed only through licensed dentists. If your own dentist does not carry the product you’re interested in, your dentist’s office may actually purchase from us on your behalf and distribute the products to you. Please consult your dentist or hygienist for general oral healthcare advice.

For dental professionals

 

For questions not addressed in our Help section, please call (800) 422-9448.

 

For Order Help, such as order status, shipping and tracking, changes to your order or to report a problem, please call our Customer Service toll free at (888) 427-9279.

 

To request a sample, please contact one of our sales representatives at (800) 422-9448.

International sales department

 

Phone: (310) 845-8260

Fax: (310) 845-1515

Customer service

 

For questions about your account or an existing order: (888) 427-9279

Media relations

 

Heather Salvatore

 

heather.salvatore@philips.com

Employment

 

To inquire or respond to a listing in our employment section

 

Fax: (310) 845-1514