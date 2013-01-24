В екстремни условия ви трябват надеждни инструменти, които да се справят със задачата. Нашите лампи са защитени от вода, кал и прах съгласно стандартите IP54, IP65 и IP66, така че те не притесняват от изненадите на съдбата.



Проектирани да издържат дълго, те включват устойчиви корпуси, които издържат на удар и преминават тестовете за изпускане IK07 и IK09 безпроблемно.



Те са също високо устойчиви на мазнина, химикали и разтворители, които често се използват в сервизите, така че можете да ги слагате навсякъде без притеснения.

In extreme environments you need tools that are up to the job. Our lamps are water, dirt and dust protected to IP54, IP65 ad IP66 standards, so they shrug off whatever life throws at them. Designed for durability, they feature impact and shock-resistant housings that pass the IK07 and IK09 drop tests with flying colors. They’re also highly resistant to the grease, chemicals and solvents that are commonly used in workshops, so you can place them anywhere, worry free.

